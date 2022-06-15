A Lyon County District Judge received a new two-year term on the Kansas Sentencing Commission Wednesday.
The Kansas Supreme Court named W. Lee Fowler as one of four commission members who were reappointed. The commission has 17 members, who review sentencing guidelines and propose possible adjustments.
The announcement means Fowler will remain on the commission until the end of June 2024.
Fowler is up for re-election this year. He currently has no opposition.
