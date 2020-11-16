The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education moved again to keep students in-person as long as possible amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, during a special meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Robert Blair presented board members with different plans for possible moves to remote learning during the meeting. Blair said each plan had a different timeline for remote learning and different parameters, such as certain grades staying in buildings — like USD 253 has elected to do.
Board members were wary about making the leap to remote learning at this point, when most of the COVID exposure was happening outside of school buildings. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 students were put on quarantine last week, but the majority had been identified as close contacts of COVID-positive individuals "outside of school."
Board Member Gary Heine said he, too, wanted to keep kids in school as long as possible, but wanted to consider canceling sports as a way to help the district do that.
Board Member Angela Anderson, who attended the meeting remotely, said she would agree with that although she definitely understood the value of sports. If the goal is to keep kids in the classroom, sacrifices would need to be made right now.
No action was taken beyond a decision to keep classes going as usual, but the board will continue to meet to address the developing situation.
