The community is invited to bring their appetites to the Flinthills Mall ahead of the second annual Food-a-palooza Food Truck Rally this weekend.
From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, nine food trucks will be parked in the mall parking lot facing Industrial Road.
“We are super thrilled we have nine trucks this time, which is a couple of more than the last one we had,” said marketing manager and event organizer Heather Siebert. “And, as of right now, there is no rain in the forecast which is huge compared to May.”
The Food-a-palooza Food Truck Rally, held in the fall, is a much different event than the one held in the spring, she said.
“What makes this different is there’s actually two voting opportunities: one for the public and there’s the judging round,” Siebert said. “As people attend the event, we will hand them a little ticket and each of the trucks will have a cup in their window that you can toss your ticket into to vote for your favorite food truck all day toward the end of the event.”
The Public’s Choice winner will be announced after votes are tallied the day of the event and the winning food truck will receive a prize and a trophy. There’s also a judges’ round and Siebert said there will be a few judges on site at the beginning of the event who will critique whatever food is provided to them by the food trucks.
“There will be a Judges’ Choice winner and they will also win a prize and a trophy,” she said.
The trucks signed up for the event so far include the FHTC Fusion Food Truck, Poppin’ 4 U 2 Kettle Corn, JD’s Wood Fired Pizza, Hogman’s BBQ out of Waverly, Lazy Butt BBQ out of Olpe, Simonelli’s Mobile Kitchen, Mis Antojitos, the Daily Station and the Twisted Kitchen food truck out of El Dorado.
Siebert said she’s excited to bring two barbecue options this year as well as two Mexican food trucks, but was disappointed a few regulars weren’t able to make it due to scheduling conflicts.
“I’m really sad we’re not we’re not going to have our hotdog truck here, but we already have our date selected for 2022 so by having those selected already, it will hopefully give me a little bit more of a turn out for next time,” she said.
Siebert is excited to see how Food-a-palooza continues to grow and is looking forward to welcoming the community out this weekend for the event.
“This has kind of been my baby,” she said of the event. “I kind of got it started and got it really rolling and I’m super thrilled that the community loves it and it’s been received very well. I’m very proud of this event and I can’t wait to see how much it grows in the years coming.”
