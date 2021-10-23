The Associated Press
People with the 620 and 785 phone area code will have to start dialing 10 digits to complete local calls starting Sunday.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the reason for the change is to avoid conflicts when the Federal Communications Commission implements 988 as the three-number speed-dial code to reach a suicide prevention hotline.
Kansas Corporation Commission spokeswoman Linda Berry says 988 is used as a prefix for some numbers in the 620 and 785 areas.
“So that would interfere with the 988 abbreviated dialing.” Without the area code requirement, the new system would connect anyone who tries to dial a local number starting with 988 to suicide prevention.
From Sunday on, phone users in the 620 and 785 areas who try to dial without their area code will get a recording that the call cannot be completed. The 316 and 913 areas don’t have to switch to 10-digit dialing because the phone companies there have never used 988 for local prefixes, Berry said.
The 988 number for suicide prevention is scheduled to start working on July 16, 2022, according to the KCC.
