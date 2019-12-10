Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers
A discussion for caregivers on living with Alzheimer’s in the later stages will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. Wednesday in the small meeting room of the Emporia Public Library.
This is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Remote Learning Series, which connects communities with learning opportunities about memory disorders.
Online Genealogy Research
The Emporia Public Library will offer a free online genealogy research class at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the large meeting room. Come and learn about how to document your family history.
Holiday Farmers Markets
The Emporia Farmers Market will be set up from 6 - 11 p.m. Thursday at 606 Commercial St. for Moonlight Madness. Along with the normal variety of the winter market, the late-night market will also feature prize giveaways, food samples, and coupons.
The final market of 2019 will be 10 a.m. - noon Dec. 21 at Waters True Value. Vendors will feature last-minute holiday gift ideas, baked goods, and other specialty food products For more information, or to become a vendor, contact emporiafm@gmail.com or call 620-343-6555.
NRH Auxiliary fundraisers
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting its annual Cookies for Claus bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the East and North lobbies at Newman Regional Health. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Throughout the month of December, the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe will be accepting $5 donations for their pediatric stuffed animal toy drive. The $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is 12 - 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood between Dec. 19 - Jan. 5 receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.