By Leah Miller
Parent reporter
On May 11, Riverside 4-H members came prepared to learn about plant science and erosion. Before the club meeting, Alex Miller presented a stream trailer presentation showing the effects of streambank erosion and the importance of plants. Following the presentation, Riverside 4-H Club held their meeting at 7 p.m. It was Parent’s Night.
The meeting was called to order by Jordan Jenkins. Flag salute and club pledge was led by Leah Miller. Mandy Gibson called roll call, which was “Would you rather get up early or sleep in late?” There were 12 members and two leaders present. Melissa Sattler gave the treasurer’s report and Leah Miller gave the reporter’s report. Michelle and Mandy reminded club members about upcoming activities and dates.
In new business, club members made and approved motions to buy mulch for the flower bed and have an educational tour on June 16. Michelle Pringle led the club for the program. Leah and Cade Miller presented parliamentary “Do’s & Don’ts.” Joanna Miller presented a project talk about a rock-hiding group she is wanting to start in the community. Andi DeDonder presented a project talk about her chickens.
For song, Ava Jenkins led club members in “If You’re Happy & You Know It…” For recreation, members played “Heads Up 7 Up,” led by Cade Miller. The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be an exchange meeting with the Rinker 4-H Club.
