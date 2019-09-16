Laura Ann Eubank, 91, of Emporia passed on from this world Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Holiday Resort nursing home in Emporia, KS. Laura was born December 23, 1927 in rural Bentley, KS, to Leonard Brandt Boerger and Amy Alberta Morriss Boerger, the second of eight children. After graduating from Bentley High School, Laura worked for the Bell Telephone Company in Wichita, KS, where she met Bill Eubank on a blind date arranged by Bill’s sister, Virginia. They were married September 11, 1949 in Bentley, KS.
Laura is survived by four of their five children, Linda Kay (Jerald) Rowland of Emporia, KS, Kathy (Larry) Hendricks of Alma, KS, William R. Eubank of Topeka, and Frank A. Eubank of Emporia. Also survived by a brother, John Boerger of Moriarty, NM; sisters, Mary Ellen (David) Cowling of Prosper, TX, and Ruth (John) Schnelle of Sandy, UT; and six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, WF (Bill) Eubank; daughter, Sally Ann Eubank; brothers, Robert William (Bill) Boerger, and Edward A. Boerger; and sisters, Marie Van Wey and Erma Decker.
A viewing will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS. The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Charter Funerals with graveside service to follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, American Diabetes Association, Hand-in-hand Hospice, or any charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
