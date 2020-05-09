Like many mothers and daughters, Angie Baker and Heidi Olsen have a lot in common.
Little things, like enjoying the same drinks, or their shared passion for true crime. Or living just a few blocks away from each other in Logan, Utah, and frequenting the same coffee shop. They even have the same gap in their teeth, even though each has had braces.
The similarities still fascinate the pair, who up until two years ago, had never met.
Baker was just a junior in high school when she put Olsen up for adoption in 1992.
“I lived in a Mormon community, so very conservative,” Baker said. “I hid the pregnancy from my parents for about five months or six , because I was a teenager and I wasn’t thinking clearly about things. It all came out when I was walking to the bus stop to go to school and I got attacked by a pit bull, and my mom took me to the doctor to get a tetanus shot. Before the doctor gave me the shot, he was talking to me about how they had gotten the dog and they were gonna quarantine the dog, and if the dog had rabies, then I would have to get a series of vaccinations and I just blurted it out that I was pregnant.”
Baker’s parents promised to be supportive of her decision — no matter what. Not wanting to bring a child into an unstable situation, Baker said she felt like adoption would be the best option.
“I’m very pro-choice, but for myself it was never an option and that never would be an option,” she said. “So we started looking into the adoption process. I ended up dropping out of school because I didn’t want anyone to know that I was pregnant.”
Baker’s obstetrician referred her to an adoption attorney who said he knew of a family looking to adopt. All he would tell her was the family did not live in Idaho, but they were ready for a newborn.
On May 3, 1992, Baker gave birth to a healthy baby girl. She said she was able to hold her daughter for the short time they were together in the hospital.
“I stayed in the hospital for two days with Heidi,” she said. “Those two days, I saw her and I got to hold her the whole time that I was in the hospital with her. And then when it was time for me to check out, that was it.”
A week later, Baker had to testify in court that she was terminating her rights as a parent and signing over adoption papers. She was just 17.
“It was awful,” she said. “I chose to do a closed adoption because I just knew that if it were open, I would — I just didn’t trust myself to be able to walk away. So, I chose the closed adoption and the way that it worked out is that I wasn’t ever going to be able to try to find her, but she could try to find me.”
Serendipity
Olsen, now 28 and living in Seattle, was adopted by Murray and Janalee Olsen and raised near Ogden, Utah, just a couple of hours away from where Baker grew up. Olsen said her parents were always really open about the fact that she was adopted. The couple had tried for years to have children, she said, and adoption was something to be celebrated.
“I have a younger brother who’s adopted, so it’s been a very normalized thing in my life,” she said.
Olsen said she was always curious about her birth parents, something her parents were supportive about. Three years ago, both she and her brother received Ancestry DNA kits for Christmas. Olsen sent hers in and was connected with an older woman who turned out to be her paternal grandmother. She flew out to California and met her biological father who told her Baker’s name.
“I took the test kind of hoping to find some more information,” she said. “He gave me Angie’s name. And, at that point, I just took her name and started doing all the background checks, finding out who she was. I actually found an article from The Emporia Gazette talking about her coffee shop being open and I put together this puzzle of who she was and thought that she was really cool.”
Olsen worked up the courage to reach out to Baker, finally sending an email explaining who she was and why she was contacting her.
It was an email address that Baker said she rarely checks.
“It was weird because she emailed an email address that I don’t really ever check or use because it’s all junk,” Baker said. “And one night I was trying to do my payroll and I was going into my email to try to find something from my payroll processing company and my email closed out and then my other email opened. It was the weirdest thing, because my other email popped open and just started scrolling, and it scrolled down to for early February, and there was just this email from Heidi and the subject line just said, ‘Just reaching out.’ I almost didn’t read it because I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a spam thing,’ but I clicked on it and started reading it and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Baker emailed Olsen back right away and the two started communicating regularly. A month or two later, Baker flew out to Seattle to visit Olsen for the first time.
“It’s just like the perfect blend of these random things just happening and it’s pretty wild,” Olsen said. “I always think about that a lot. I think things happen exactly like they were supposed to because it was just such strange circumstances, and it was a pretty specific time in my life too, that I went through all this discovery. It’s like serendipity.”
A second family
Olsen said finding Baker has opened up another family. For Baker, Olsen fits right in with her husband Nick (who likes to refer to himself as Olsen’s “biological” step-father) and their other children: Ian, 25, and Lucy, 20.
“They had always known [about Heidi],” Baker said. “When I met my husband I had told him that I had given up a child for adoption and once my children were old enough to understand, they had always known. I really, truly never thought that Heidi would try to find me, just because of the religious part of it. I really didn’t think she would ever find me.”
But, she did. Now, the Bakers routinely travel to Seattle as a group to visit Olsen, and Olsen has come to Emporia several times as well. Sometimes Baker notices similar quirks or mannerisms that all of her children share, and being able to develop relationships as a blended family has been rewarding.
“I have this really cool picture that I took when we were in Seattle, the last time of Heidi and Ian and they’re both sitting in the exact same pose,” she said. “It is the most insane, most amazing picture because Heidi has the same mannerisms as both of my kids. She fits into the family really well. My husband loves her.”
And, Baker has been able to develop a relationship with Olsen’s parents, too, spending some time with Olsen’s mom in Idaho last year. Janalee Olsen brought along her daughter’s baby books for Baker to see, artwork that she had done over the years.
Olsen said she’s been lucky that the relationship with Baker has been so easy to cultivate.
And, she’s lucky that Baker gave her to a family who loved and supported her.
“I just really lucked out to have a very supportive, well-rounded group of people in my life,” she said. “The week after my parents picked me up, it was Mother’s Day. Everyone who knew my parents knew how long they had been struggling to have kids, so my mom got to go to church that Sunday and when they had all the moms stand up, she got to stand up for the first time holding me. I think about the decisions Angie made and how tough that would be to be 16 and have the weight of the world on your shoulders, and that mother’s love. She made a tough decision, and I’ve just had these really strong, great women in my life because of that — like an abundance of them. That’s something I’m really grateful for, is just all that love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.