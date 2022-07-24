A person was hospitalized Saturday night after authorities believe a car was rammed into a bridge support intentionally on Interstate 35.
First responders found the damage around 9:55 p.m. at the Road U interchange. A statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a bridge pillar was “impacted.” The extent of damage is not known, but traffic was flowing normally there Sunday.
The driver was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Because the wreck is considered a suicide attempt, the injured person's name has not been released.
