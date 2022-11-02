Emporia residents have a new option to receive city notifications, according to city communications manager Christine Johnson.
Johnson told the Emporia City Commission that the CodeRED Mass Notification System will allow the city of Emporia to send notifications by text, email, and automated phone call to any residents who sign up for the service via text message or the city website.
She said the system was adopted to "create a way to get messages to residents," about non-emergency issues like waterline breaks and street closures and just general information. Right now, the program will not be used for weather notifcations or Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) notifications designated at the county level.
Johnson said Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell and 911 Director Roxanne Van Gundy have show interest in the program, for those notifications, should the city's implementation be successful.
Johnson said the system will be managed by herself and the city IT director.
Residents can opt in for notifications by texting EmporiaKS to 99411. Once they do that, they are directed to a website to enroll in the notification system, where they can choose what types of notifications they wish to receive.
"It's really up to the resident what they would like to do," Johnson said.
Notifications will be integrated into the city website after Jan. 1, 2023.
Commissioners also:
- approved a request from Public Works director Dean Grant to purchase a $354,439 Crane Carrier chassis for Solid Waste Collections. He said the truck will replace a 2013 truck. The current fleet has a 10-year otation on trucks.
- approved a request from Emporia Land Development, LLC to implement an additional 1% sales tax at the Emporia Pavilions. This will bring a 2% total CID tax to the entire site.
- approved a licensing agreement with 700 Block LLC for property located at 714 Commercial St., to allow for balconies to be constructed on the south side of the building. The balconies will encroach into the city-owned breezeway. The motion passed 4-0, with Commissioner Jamie Sauder abstaining due to his involvement in the construction project.
- adopted an updated purchasing policy, as suggested by city manager Trey Cocking. The new policy takes the place of the existing policy that went into affect in 1998, and allows the deputy city manager or department heads to authorize purchases up to $10,000. The city manager will authorize purchases from $10,001 - $25,000, and the governing body will authorize purchase of $25,000 and higher.
- approved a $400,000 award from the Kansas Department of Transportation for mill and overlay work on US Highway 50 between Graphic Arts Road and Prairie Street. The city is responsible for 10% of approved costs, all preliminary enginerering, right of way and utility costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.