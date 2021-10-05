Emporia native Jack Mouse and Janice Borla are returning to the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 for a unique concert experience.
The evening offers both the Jack Mouse Group — an all instrumental set — followed by a set by the Janice Borla Group.
Mouse, a drummer, is well known for his work with a host of jazz luminaries, including Clark Terry, Stan Kenton, Randy Brecker and many more. Jazz vocalist Borla has performed with such jazz icons as Clark Terry, Charlie Haden, and Terry Gibbs (http://www.janiceborla.com)
Joining them is an all-star group of internationally known jazz artists including special guest artist Blue Lou Marini, currently with James Taylor. Marini was featured in the iconic movie "The Blues Brothers," and is well known for his work with Blood, Sweat and Tears. He was also a longtime member of the Saturday Night Live Band.
Mike Steinel (trumpet) is another longtime Emporian known for his work with Ella Fitzgerald, Zoot Zims, the Chicago Jazz Quintet and many more. Fareed Haque (guitar) is famous for his work with Sting, Billy Cobham, Paquito D’Rivera and a host of others. Larry Gray (bass) is best known for his work with Ramsey Lewis, Jack DeJohnette, McCoy Tyner and others.
Tickets can be purchased at the Granada Emporia Theatre Box Office or online at http://www.emporiagranada.com.
