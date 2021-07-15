Genevieve Germaine (Torres) Snow

Genevieve Germaine (Torres)

Snow was born January 3rd, 1947, at

Saint Mary’s Hospital in Emporia, KS

to Ernesto C. and Jeanine G. (Choque)

Torres. Genevieve was the eldest of eight

children.

Genevieve attended Saint Catherine’s

school, Lowther Junior High, Emporia

High School and graduated from St.

John Vianney in Tulsa, OK. Genevieve

continued her education in Wichita

Kansas, becoming a well accomplished cosmetologist and colorist.

She had many talents and worked under many well renowned

cosmetologists including Vidal Sassoon. Genevieve’s talents and

skills took her to Houston, TX and Palm Desert, CA. She returned

to Kansas in her later years but deeply missed the desert home

she made in California. She worked tirelessly at the profession she

loved, always trying to make people feel good about themselves.

“Always take a compliment with a thank you and not think you

are not worthy” was something she would share.

Genevieve was the mother of two children, Chance E. Phillips

(Hannah Johnson) of Seabrook, TX and Emerald G. Snow of Los

Angeles, CA and the grandmother to: Chance W. Phillips, Riley

Lausch, and Gunner B. Phillips all of Seabrook, TX.

Genevieve was a gifted artist and could whip up a gourmet

meal when most would think the fridge was empty. Family

members remember her “Pizza Bread” creation when she was left

in charge of her younger siblings. It is still a hit to this day.

Genevieve had a true love of animals, and it was reciprocated

– she owned many dogs and cats during her lifetime. She was a

breeder of Yorkshire Terriers and Persian cats. As a child she was

the foster mother to many strays and even had a pet squirrel.

These animals were all considered family.

She also had a true love of nature and was an avid gardener.

She loved to hike the mountain trails of Southern California.

A family friend, Doña Sarah Ramirez, taught her the gift of

natural healing, which she often put into use in her own life and

promoted to family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Jeanine

Torres and one brother, Patrick P. Torres. She is survived by her

children, Chance E. Phillips, Houston, TX and Emerald G. Snow,

Los Angeles, CA; her grandchildren and her siblings, Barbara

(Michael, Sr.) Gardner, Charlotte NC, Maurice (Libbi) Torres,

Leawood, KS, Charles (Lori) Torres, Olpe, KS, Bernadette (Steve)

Ihde, Merriam, KS, Mary F. (Tom) Jaso, Newton, KS and Cyndee

(Ken) Maine, Wichita, KS; and many nephews, nieces, greatnephews

and great-nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don

Shields and Cheryl Foster for their tireless help and assistance in

the care of Genevieve.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

