Genevieve Germaine (Torres)
Snow was born January 3rd, 1947, at
Saint Mary’s Hospital in Emporia, KS
to Ernesto C. and Jeanine G. (Choque)
Torres. Genevieve was the eldest of eight
children.
Genevieve attended Saint Catherine’s
school, Lowther Junior High, Emporia
High School and graduated from St.
John Vianney in Tulsa, OK. Genevieve
continued her education in Wichita
Kansas, becoming a well accomplished cosmetologist and colorist.
She had many talents and worked under many well renowned
cosmetologists including Vidal Sassoon. Genevieve’s talents and
skills took her to Houston, TX and Palm Desert, CA. She returned
to Kansas in her later years but deeply missed the desert home
she made in California. She worked tirelessly at the profession she
loved, always trying to make people feel good about themselves.
“Always take a compliment with a thank you and not think you
are not worthy” was something she would share.
Genevieve was the mother of two children, Chance E. Phillips
(Hannah Johnson) of Seabrook, TX and Emerald G. Snow of Los
Angeles, CA and the grandmother to: Chance W. Phillips, Riley
Lausch, and Gunner B. Phillips all of Seabrook, TX.
Genevieve was a gifted artist and could whip up a gourmet
meal when most would think the fridge was empty. Family
members remember her “Pizza Bread” creation when she was left
in charge of her younger siblings. It is still a hit to this day.
Genevieve had a true love of animals, and it was reciprocated
– she owned many dogs and cats during her lifetime. She was a
breeder of Yorkshire Terriers and Persian cats. As a child she was
the foster mother to many strays and even had a pet squirrel.
These animals were all considered family.
She also had a true love of nature and was an avid gardener.
She loved to hike the mountain trails of Southern California.
A family friend, Doña Sarah Ramirez, taught her the gift of
natural healing, which she often put into use in her own life and
promoted to family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Jeanine
Torres and one brother, Patrick P. Torres. She is survived by her
children, Chance E. Phillips, Houston, TX and Emerald G. Snow,
Los Angeles, CA; her grandchildren and her siblings, Barbara
(Michael, Sr.) Gardner, Charlotte NC, Maurice (Libbi) Torres,
Leawood, KS, Charles (Lori) Torres, Olpe, KS, Bernadette (Steve)
Ihde, Merriam, KS, Mary F. (Tom) Jaso, Newton, KS and Cyndee
(Ken) Maine, Wichita, KS; and many nephews, nieces, greatnephews
and great-nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don
Shields and Cheryl Foster for their tireless help and assistance in
the care of Genevieve.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
