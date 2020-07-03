There are just six days left to vote in The Emporia Gazette’s 17th Annual Readers Choice Awards — a contest where readers choose their favorite restaurants, places, businesses and services in town — picking the best of the best in Emporia and its surrounding communities.
So far, more than 71,000 votes have been cast since the polls opened June 18. In the past, readers have only been able to cast their votes once. This year, however, readers can vote for their favorites once per day every day until the polls close at 5 p.m. July 9.
As of press time, Mark II Lumber was leading the votes for best Lumber Supply Store, while J’s Carryout was claiming the top spot for Best Hamburger.
Other top contenders are the Sweet Granada (Best Gift Shop); Deb Huth (Best Attorney); Peter Pan Park (Best Park); and JP Sandstrom (Best Realtor).
We are excited to see who the community chooses as the best of the best this year.
See page 16 of today’s paper to see a list of categories and then head over to www.emporiagazette.com or www.shopemporiakansas.com to vote online.
Those needing assistance can call the office at 342-4800.
Winners will be announced in a special, pullout section in The Emporia Gazette.
