A pickup driver went to sleep behind the wheel in Emporia Wednesday afternoon, and wound up in a crash.
A Lyon County Sheriff's Office statement said David Bolz of Olpe was driving south on K-99 around 2:50 p.m. When he nodded off, his truck went across the highway near Road 90 and hit a field entrance in a ditch.
Bolz refused medical treatment for minor injuries, the report said. No one else was in the truck.
