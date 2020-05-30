Albert Wayne Thomas

A. Wayne Thomas, 90, was born December 27, 1929 in his family home in Emporia, KS to Blanche and Albert H. Thomas, and passed away on May 23, 2020 in his daughter Pat Bittel’s home in Lawrence, KS.
Wayne graduated from Emporia High School in 1948, then joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. He was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway from 1948 through 1952.
Upon his return to Emporia, he met and married Carole Ann Turney in Emporia. They were wed for nearly 50 years until her death in 2003.
Wayne graduated from Clark’s Business College in Topeka, KS in 1954. He was the Purchasing Agent and Personnel Manager at American Yearbook Co., the Purchasing Manager and Production Manager at Seymour Foods in Topeka, & Vice President of Food Pak, Inc. in Tulsa, OK, and retirement sold real estate at the Lake of the Ozarks for several years.
In 2004, Wayne married Betty Richardson in Emporia. She passed away in 2011.
Wayne was a 67-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jarrett Thomas and a sister, Barbara Allbee. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Lisa Thomas, Sarasota, FL, daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Rod Bittel, Lawrence, KS; and grandchildren, Zach Thomas, Pompano Beach, FL, Ben Thomas, North Platte, NB, and Scott Thomas, North Port, FL, Alex Bittel, Lawrence, KS, Jessica Bittel-Zweygardt, Topeka, KS, Kaitlin Bittel, Lawrence, KS, Daniel Bittel, Yosemite National Park, CA; step-grandson, Sam Bittel, Leawood, KS; a great grand-daughter, Naomi Bittel, Lawrence, KS; and several nieces & nephews.
Graveside services are tentatively planned for October 10, 2020 in Emporia, KS.
The family wishes to share their love and gratitude to the staff at Monterey Village, Lawrence, KS for being Wayne’s loving and caring family for his last several years. Much gratitude and appreciation are also given to Nancy and Lana from Douglas Co. Visiting Nurses Assoc. for their skill and compassion to Wayne and his family, allowing him to enjoy his final days with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monterey Village activity fund, 3901 Peterson Rd, Lawrence, KS 66049, or to Douglas Co. Visiting Nurses Assoc., 200 Main St. Suite C, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.