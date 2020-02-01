Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Attempt to locate, 1600 W. South Ave., 2:09 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:15 p.m.
Communications offense, 100 Rural St., 8:31 p.m.
Friday
Disorderly conduct, 10 E. 6th Ave., 1:53 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 7th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 1:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, Emporia, 3:57 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, W. 13th Ave. and Merchant St., 12:23 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 1:38 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Forgery - check, 500 Mechanic St., 1:28 p.m.
Friday
Criminal damage, 100 S. Rural St., 4:24 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Fraud, 1400 W. 12th Ave., 9:37 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
