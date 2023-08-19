Phillip Bennett, 79, of Olney, Illinois, died on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Olney.
Phil was born on October 1, 1943 in Sumner, Illinois, the son of Claude and Margie (Gentry) Bennett. He married Janice (Martin) Spillman on December 6, 2014 at Olney First Methodist Church, and she survives.
Phil graduated Sumner High School in 1961 and was the first student to receive a diploma in the inaugural graduating class of Olney Central College. He later graduated from SIU Carbondale with a Doctorate in Secondary Math Education. Phil was Dean of the School of Education at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., served as coordinator of teacher education for the Kansas State Department of Education, directed teacher education and served as a faculty member at MidAmerica Nazarene University, and has taught mathematics at the college and high school levels.
He worked at the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) headquarters in Washington, D.C, the professional accrediting organization for schools, colleges, and departments of education in the US. He served as Dean of the Teachers College at Emporia State University.
After retiring in 2012, he served as director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame in Emporia, KS. Phil was an active member of the Olney First Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, quail hunting, traveling, and boating. He especially enjoyed getting a “good deal”. Phil was family oriented with a strong Christian faith. He was a man of integrity and honesty and will be missed by many.
Phil is survived by his wife, Jan Bennett of Olney; step-daughter, Tammy (Mike) Zuber; step-son, Greg (Angie) Spillman; step-grandchildren, Lora (Tim) Gray, Megan (Trevor) Hughes, Alexandra (Cody) McCollum, Austin (Savanna Wooten) Spillman; siblings, Carolyn Bennett-McDonald, Ronnie (Deanna) Bennett, Greg (Vickie) Bennett, and Gwyn (Wade) Wilson; and several step-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn (Travers) Bennett, who preceded him in death on March 14, 2011; and two nieces.
A visitation will be held for friends and family on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.
A Graveside Service will be held for Phil at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Crest Haven Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to Olney First Methodist Church or World Gospel Mission (make payment to Betsy and Gerson Tejeda, Missionaries).
