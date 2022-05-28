The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will host an opening reception to celebrate Juan Duran’s “Perception of Light” exhibition. The reception is scheduled for 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
“Surrounded by warm and sunny landscapes full of color, drama and life lead to an awakening need for artistic expression by Juan Duran,” the arts center said in a written release. “Perplexed by the way light can transform the same landscape in a matter of minutes while evoking a wide range of moods and emotions. Perception of Light is Duran’s own perception of light, his reality.”
“Every painting is an open door to the privacy of my emotions and views,” Duran said. “Through these images I invite you to connect with these ideas and give each your own narrative.”
“Perception of Light” is on display from June 2 - 24. All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
