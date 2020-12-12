Chase County and Lebo High School basketball teams met up for a pair of clashes between the Lyon County and Flint Hills leagues Thursday evening, with the Wolves grabbing a pair of home wins.
Lebo was guided by strong shooting performances from Audrey Peek and Brooklyn Jones in the girl’s contest, with the duo accounting for 42 of the Wolves points in a 58-28 victory. Peek would finish the night with 22 points, bolstered by a trio of three pointers and a perfect 5-5 mark from the charity stripe. Jones cashed in for 20 of her own, adding nine boards to compliment her impressive performance in the paint.
Offense was hard to come by for the Lady Bulldogs Thursday, with the team finishing with single-digit tallies in the first, third and fourth quarters (with two four-point and one six-point point output) and a success rate under 50% from the freethrow line. A 14-point second quarter would serve to build Chase County’s confidence somewhat heading into the locker room, but the Bulldogs would never be able to improve on what was already a 20-point hole.
Thursday’s boys matchup provided a much closer battle — at least through the first three quarters — as the Wolves outlasted the Bulldogs for a 55-41 victory.
After a tight first period, Lebo would come together for a 9-point lead at the halftime whistle, doubling the cushion by the end of the third and coasting to the final buzzer. The Wolves were again boosted by a pair of double-digit scorers, with Devan McEwen and Landon Grimmett nearly matching the Bulldogs themselves with a combined 38-point output. McEwen would finish with 20 points on seven total field goal makes, three of which came from beyond the arc. Grimmett would get much of his work done from long range as well, burying four treys in an 18-point effort.
Top performers for the Chase County boys on the night included sophomores Cooper Schroer and Aiden Eidman, who finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Chase County will look to rebound next Tuesday with a pair of varsity matchups against Northern Heights in Allen, while Lebo squads will look to build on their win streaks Tuesday at Waverly.
GIRLS-
Lebo: Schrader (4), Peek (22), Jones (20), Ott (4), Tollefson (3), Moore (5)
Chase: Grant (1), Tubach (3), Simpson (12), Schroer (6), Hatcher (2), Hinkson (4)
BOYS-
Lebo: Grimmett (18), C. Reese (2), K. Reese (7), McEwen (20), Bailey (1), Ferguson (7)
Chase: Holloway (6), Ybarra (2), Gilbreath (3), O. Eidman (7), Schroer (12), A. Eidman (11)
