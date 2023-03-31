March 7, 1949 - January 28, 2023
Charles R. Bullington, 73, originally from Emporia, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonita; his daughters, Lisa and Shelly and his granddaughters, Emily, Audrey, Katie and Avarey. He is also survived by his brother, Bob and his wife Teri; sister, Betty Kay and her husband Perry; sister, Mary Lee and her husband Bill and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Catherine; sister, Jeanie and her husband Curtis and brother, Norman Dennis.
After leaving Kansas, Charlie entered Duns Scotus College in Michigan. He completed the program and after making his first vows, he was transferred to St. Anthony Friary in Cincinnati.
Charlie’s fellow Brothers recalled him always smiling and looking like he had just done something against the rules! He was always pleasant, supportive, had a good listening ear and a huge heart.
Charlie left the Fransiscans and attended the University of Cincinnati earning a degree in Building Arts. After working several construction jobs, he decided to start his own company focusing on remodeling and building/designing new homes.
In 2012, Charlie was given the honorary lifetime membership award from the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati. He was a Member and Chairman of the Butler County, Ohio Planning Commision and held the Christian Life Award from the Franciscan Alumni Association. He was a dedicated booth captain for the St. John Family Festival in West Chester, Ohio and countless other volunteer positions.
Charlie never met a stranger and given the chance, he would talk your ear off! Maybe for hours if you weren’t careful. He would always go out of his way to help everyone. If it was broken, he could fix it regardless of what it was! He was the best dad a girl could ask for and will be missed deeply by those who loved him.
Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
