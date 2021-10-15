A hit-and-run driver in Emporia reportedly left a big clue behind – a bright red bumper.
Lyon County Crimestoppers is looking for the person involved in a hit-and-run case in the 100 block of Congress Street. A statement says the incident happened “sometime before October 11 at 3:50 a.m.”
Authorities believe the bumper comes from a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Anyone with information leading to the vehicle or the driver could receive a cash reward as high as $1,000.
Anonymous tips for Lyon County Crimestoppers are taken at 620-342-2273, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 smartphone app.
