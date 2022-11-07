An American country music singer and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps will perform on Veterans Day at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Josh Gracin, who finished in fourth-place during the second season of American Idol in 2003, has a number of singles on country music stations, including “I Want To Live,” “Nothin To Lose,” “Stay With Me (Brassbed),” “I Keep Coming Back,” “Favorite State Of Mind” and “We Weren’t Crazy.”
His newer singles — “Nothin Lke Us,” “ Love Like,” “Good For You” and now “History Repeats” — are doing well on streaming platforms with “over 40 million streams between them.”
“I started singing around the age of 11,” Gracin said. “The first time I performed on stage was my eighth grade talent show when I sang ‘Can’t Break It To My Heart’ by Tracy Lawrence. I knew then I wanted to sing country music and try to make it a career.”
Gracin served with the Marines for four years, receiving an honorable discharge in 2004. He said playing in the home of Veterans Day on Veterans Day was an “honor.”
“It’s an honor to be part of something so special,” he said. “Serving in the Marines was an experience that changed me for the better. Honoring the men and woman that keep us free is a duty I never take lightly.”
Gracin released his self-titled debut album after his appearance on American Idol, which garnered three top five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. His album later was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
His sophomore album, “We Weren’t Crazy,” was released in 2008, producing five more charting singles, including a top 10 in its title track.
His third album, “Redemption,” was released in 2011 and showcased his growth as a writer, artist and producer with the hit single “Long Way to Go” making its way up the adult contemporary charts.
Gracin said his show at the Granada will be a fun night.
“It will be a fun, energy-filled night with great country music, celebrating the best men and women this country has,” he said. “Myself and my band are excited to perform on such a special day.”
Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $20 - $50. The opening act is the Lazy Wayne Band.
Visit www.emporiagranada.com to purchase tickets today.
