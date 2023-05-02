Robert H. Hossfeld, 78, of Emporia died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home.
The son of Harold and Lillian Hossfeld, he was born on January 4, 1945, in Clay Center, Kansas. He was raised by his grandparents, Emil and Mildred Carlson.
He attended schools in Clay Center and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemistry. He married Carolyn Anderson Slattery on June 12, 1993, in Abilene, Kansas.
Surviving family members include his wife, Carolyn of Emporia; stepson, Jason Slattery of Topeka; brother, Stanley Hossfeld of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews, Tim Hossfeld of St. Charles, Missouri, and Brian Hossfeld of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Jack Hossfeld; and sister, Carolyn Cockman.
He served in the United States Air Force from October 1968 to March 1973. Achieving the rank of Captain, he served as an aircraft maintenance officer stationed primarily at Scott Air Force Base. After earning a degree in accounting from Wichita State, Robert was an accountant at the University of Kansas Business Office. Later he worked as an assistant controller at ESU and at KDHE in Topeka.
Robert was a devoted and loving husband and father. His other love was that of chess. He was a member of Emporia Chess Club, played computer chess as well as participating in the Correspondence Chess Club of America. He was also a
TRYSA soccer referee for many years.
Those who knew Robert always enjoyed his jokes. He had a way to make people laugh. Both he and Carolyn enjoyed attending theater at the Columbian in Wamego, Starlight in Kansas City, and Topeka Civic Theater. They also traveled extensively after their retirements. One of his favorite trips was going through the Panama Canal. Life in later years revolved around dialysis which he was on for almost eight years.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Emporia with military honors by Ball-Malcom Post #5, American Legion. A private burial will take place later at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery near Enterprise, Kansas. The family requests no flowers with the memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors which can be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.