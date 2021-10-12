Gail Louis (Lou) Freymuth of Emporia, 80, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS.
Lou was born July 20, 1941 in Garden City, Kansas, son of Emmanuel A. and Lois P. (Ramsey) Freymuth.
Lou graduated from Kinsley High School, Kinsley, Kansas and from Emporia State University with a bachelor’s degree. He taught at various high schools around Emporia and western Kansas. Lou worked for JC Penneys in Topeka for several years before returning to Emporia State University in 1970 as a librarian for the William Allen White Library on campus, then became the Communications Specialist at ESU until his retirement in 1997.
He married Mary Jane (Peden) Rees on December 30, 1972 at the Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka, Kansas. They later divorced. To this union, two daughters were born, Lori and Kari.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was the current President of the Rolling Hills Homeowners’ Association and an active volunteer at Newman Regional Health. He enjoyed visiting with the Newman Regional Health crew and the cafeteria there was his second home.
After retirement, Lou enjoyed selling and working on vehicles, visiting the local coffee shops and burger establishments, watching athletic events at Emporia State University, and attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lou is survived by his daughters, Lori N. Peterson (David) of Shawnee, KS, and Kari L. Hitchcock (Dylan) of Olathe, KS; four grandchildren, Brylee Peterson, Beau Peterson, Kaylan Hitchcock and Karsyn Hitchcock.
Cremation has taken place.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Friday, October 15 for a visitation at the Charter Funerals, 501 West 6th Avenue, Emporia, KS 66801.
Memorial contributions to the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary or Emporia State University Foundation can be sent in care of Charter Funerals, 501 West 6th Avenue, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Condolences may be sent at www.charterfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.