EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The Emporia City Commission for passing a citywide mask ordinance this week. While there were a number of disagreements before the vote was taken, ultimately our commissioners looked past differences in the best interest of public health.
Local teachers and support staff who are working hard to make the upcoming school year as normal as possible for our students.
The Flatland Cruisers for helping Etoila Lang celebrate her 100th birthday in style with a surprise drive-by parade organized by her children and neighbors.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat and the many staff and volunteers at the Lyon County Election Office who made Tuesday’s primary run smoothly despite the ongoing pandemic.
All of the candidates who ran for local offices. Win or lose, you participated in a very important process.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
