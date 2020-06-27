Cottonwood Falls - Dorothy “Dot” J. Bower, 82, died June 22, 2020, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation. She was born December 14, 1937, in Cottonwood Falls, the seventh child of Walter Lee and Ethel Leona (Potter) Blount. She graduated from Chase County Community High School in 1955. Dorothy worked in law enforcement as a dispatcher for almost 50 years, 45 of those years being with Chase County Sheriff department. She also was a volunteer for Chase County Ambulance as an EMT and First Responder for 25 years.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Becki Heffron and husband Rick, Laurie Peacock and husband Phil, all of Emporia, Doug Bower and wife Thea of Franklin, KY, Bonnie Ayers and husband Wade of Burlington, Donnie Bower and wife Debbie of Cottonwood Falls; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Walter Blount and wife Mary of Cottonwood Falls, James Blount of Alex, OK, and Anna Lee Meyers of Cottonwood Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Tommy, George, Bobby, Viola Davis, Frankie Sprague, Jean Owen, Virgilene Roever, Shirley Lincoln, and infant sister, Marlene Blount.
Celebration of life visitation will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, honoring the lives of Dorothy and her sister, Shirley Lincoln, both families will be present at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Elementary School, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
