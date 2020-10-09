There was Seaman's dominant running game, and the Spartans' group of typically effective rushers struggling to move the ball, too, but ultimately, numbers tell the story of EHS' 59-3 loss to the visiting Vikings.
Seven turnovers. Four Seaman touchdowns and a field goal off of those takeaways. 59 unanswered points altogether.
Turnovers sunk the Spartans on their home turf Friday night as EHS fell to 2-4 on the season.
"We’ve got to learn to take care of the football," head coach Corby Milleson said. "We’ve got to learn how to value the football. And until we do that, we are going to struggle.”
After the Spartans opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal by freshman Alex Allemang with 2:34 remaining the first quarter, the Vikings responded with 59 points in a ground-driven, offensive onslaught. EHS used three quarterbacks but couldn't find an answer under center as Seaman amassed 360 yards of offense and eight total touchdowns.
Spartans' running back Bobby Trujillo, who powered his way to a 60-yard run on EHS' third play from scrimmage, rushed for a team-high 72 yards. Senior Camden Kirmer finished with 54 yards and a pair of receptions.
“We’re so young and they’re a really good football team," Milleson said. "It’s hard to take anything away from it right at this moment. I know we’ve go to continue to take strides and improve this team and take care of the football if we expect to win football games."
Over the first month and a half of the season, Milleson has been trying find the right quarterback and the search continued Friday night. Junior Cam Geitz and freshman Cale Milleson have each started and seen plenty of time running he offense, but neither has take hold of the job. On Friday night, Geitz got the nod but Milleson was swapped in on EHS' second drive after Geitz fumbled on the Spartans first offensive snap.
Turnovers became the theme of the night and while EHS sorted out its quarterbacks, the Vikings found the end zone. After Allemang put the Spartans on the board at the end of the first quarter, the Vikings' rushing attack came to life and barreled through EHS' defense.
On the first play of the following drive, Seaman running back Nathan Zeferjahn, who gained a game-high 106 yards rushing, broke through for a 65-yard score to grab the lead. The Vikings struck again before the end of the quarter on a touchdown run by Casen Stallbaumer, and their lead ballooned in the second period on rushing scores from Peyton Murray and Kobe Brown and a touchdown connection between quarterback Camden Barta and Braden Colley. A pick-six by Seaman's Kaden Ireland on a pass from Geitz added to the pain, and the Vikings entered halftime ahead 42-3.
The Spartans turned the ball over four times for 21 points in the first half.
"They’re just a better ball club," Milleson said. "Their offensive line was much better than our defensive line tonight. Their defensive line was much better than our offensive line. Sometimes, you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail, and tonight we were most definitely the nail.”
The turnovers lingered after halftime and the Vikings continued to pile on. Third-string quarterback Fred Jackson found his way into the quarterback rotation, but just as Geitz fumbled for a second time on the night in the third quarter, the sophomore struggled to protect the ball and committed a pair of turnovers.
As the Spartans' struggles continued, Seaman closed out its offensive performance with a second score for Murray and rushing touchdown for Ireland, who finished with 29 yards on the ground before a 33-yard field goal by Ike Prengel.
The Spartans were outmatched on Friday night, but EHS need for consistency and leadership under center was on full display.
After all three of his quarterbacks featured in the loss, Milleson will continue to navigate the remainder of the Spartans' schedule while searching for his starter.
Over the next few weeks, he'll be look for the quarterback that himself apart and the one with the tightest grasp of the offense. With an Oct. 16 trip to Junction City up next, Geitz, Milleson and Jackson could all wind up under center in Week 7, and the head coach will continue to search for his answer at quarterback.
“The person that makes the correct reads and takes care of the football, and knows when to deliver it and knows when to give will be the quarterback that takes us to victory." Milleson said.
