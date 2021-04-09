Emporia Police Lieutenant Kevin Risley has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police, Police Chief Ed Owens announced Friday.
Risley has served in law enforcement for 27 years and has held "many positions with EPD" over the years. Owens said he Risley has served on a number of boards in the community and display strong leadership skills within the department. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Officer Dominic Vortherms has also been promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant. Vortherms began his career with the Emporia POlice 11 years ago, and Owens said he "recently came back to patrol from a five year rotation as our narcotics investigator."
"Sgt. Vortherms also invests his time outside of law enforcement by volunteering his services to community events throughout Emporia," Owens said. "Both men are vested in our community and our police department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.