Kenneth R. Allan, 93, passed away late Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Emporia, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 25, 1929 in Melvern, Kansas the son of Richard “Dick” and Edith Criqui Allan. Kenny spent the majority of his early life in and around Melvern. He lived with his family in California before returning to Melvern when he was a junior in high school. He would later graduate from Melvern High School with the Class of 1948.
Kenny married Geraldine “Geri” Waite on September 24, 1948 in Melvern. The first year of marriage they lived in California before moving to Emporia. Five years later they would make their home in Lebo. Kenny worked as a ranch hand for the Evans Family north of Lebo until taking a job at Roberts Leather Goods in Emporia. Kenny took over his father-in-law’s milk route business after his untimely death. This endeavor would last for nine years. Kenny was later employed as a car salesman in the Emporia area and spent the last five years of his career as a salesman in Burlington. Geri preceded him in death on March 1, 1996.
Kenny spent the early years of his retirement mowing yards in Lebo and enjoying his lifelong passions of hunting and fishing. He cherished the opportunity to go mushroom hunting and spending time in nature looking for deer antler sheds. His other activities included being a member of Lebo Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
Kenny began a new chapter in his life when he married Carol Audiss on September 13, 2003 in Lebo. He and Carol would spend the next ten years in Lebo before moving to Emporia, in 2013.
Kenny will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Carol of their home; daughters, Gail Risner and husband Jodie of Lebo and Debra Arb and husband David of Emporia; a step-son, Donald E. Wilson of Portland, Oregon; two brothers, Art Allan of Pomona and Bob Allan of Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Cassidy Williams and husband Michael of Texas, Tiffany Freeman and husband Stephen of Texas, Seth Botkin of Emporia, Joshua Risner of Lebo and Mindy Jacobs of Hutchinson, Kansas; seven great-grandchildren, Darion, Anisa, Zoe, Cody, Brayden, Bailey and Taegan; a great-great-granddaughter, Sapphire; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geri; a great-grandson, Christian; a brother, Jim and a sister, June.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. Kenny will lie in state Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.