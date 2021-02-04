The Emporia State men's basketball game against Northeastern State scheduled for this evening in White Auditorium has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the RiverHawks program and will be made up at a later date.
The Lady Hornet game against Northeastern State is still on. Tip-off in White Auditorium on Thursday will remain at 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays games against Rogers State are not affected and still on as scheduled.
