Janice Carol DeWeese Brown, 72, went home to be with Jesus, Saturday, March 27, 2021.
She was born January 14, 1949, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Robert B. and Evelyn M. (Lang) DeWeese. She was a graduate of Strong City High School, class of 1967.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Brown; her parents; and her three brothers, Robert DeWeese, Billy D. DeWeese and Gerald DeWeese.
She is survived by Steve Sage, her significant other of the home in Olivet, KS.
Other survivors include: daughter, Jennifer Gordon (Wes) of Lee’s Summit, MO; son, Melvin E. Parks Jr. of Olivet, KS; six grandchildren; one great grandson; several nieces and nephews, and many extended bonus family members.
Over her lifetime, she was a loving home maker, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Jan was known by “mom” to many. She never knew a stranger. Everyone was always welcome in her home. Her heart was so full of love for all of her family and friends, and she will be missed by us all. Even though this leaves us with an emptiness in our hearts, we find comfort in knowing that this is not goodbye, it is see you later.
As per Jan’s request, there will be no funeral. She always wanted a party. A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions be sent in her name to Oma’s Country Critters.
