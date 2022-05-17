Four area high schools participated in the Lyon County League track and field meet last Friday at Emporia State University.
Lebo High School won the girls’ competition, carried by Brooklyn Jones and Abby and Audrey Peek. Madison High School finished first on the boys’ side, receiving strong performances from thrower Casey Helm.
Two notable items from the meet were the absence of Madison sprinter-jumper Bryson Turner and the 6-10 high jump performance of Burlingame High School’s Matt Heckman.
Turner would probably have been a four-event winner had he competed. The football standout isn’t injured, presumably just resting until regionals.
“He’s okay. He will be ready for regionals,” said Madison head track and field coach Alex McMillian in a text message.
The field events were the highlight of this meet, however. Starting with Heckman’s jump. Though he doesn’t technically compete for an area school, his performance is worth noting. The 6-foot-1 Heckman tied Columbus Unified High School’s Kolt Ungeheuer and Kendrick Jones of Mill Valley High School for the state lead in the high jump.
Madison’s Casey Helm — arguably, the best thrower in the state — is one of the top discus throwers in the nation. He launched a discus throw of 195-11 Friday and recorded 58-10 1/4 in the shot put, easily winning both events.
In the javelin, Jones won the girls’ event with a toss of 143-4 1/2, placing her in the top three in the state. And her counterpart on the boys’ side, Jonas Konrade — who pitches for the Wolves baseball team — placed first in the javelin, throwing 148-11 1/2.
Lebo’s Peek sisters dominated the girls’ meet. Abby Peek won the 100-meter hurdles, pole vault and long jump. While her sister, Audrey, placed second in the 1600 meters, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault.
Olpe High School’s sprinter-jumper Josie Orear was a three-event winner, crossing the line first in the 100 and 200 meters and recording the top mark in the triple jump.
Results (top-three places)
Girls
100 meters-
1, Josie Orear, Olpe, 13.39. 2, Daelyn Winters, Burlingame, 13.57. 3, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 13.59.
200 meters-
1, Orear, Olpe, 27.82. 2, Jade Smith, Olpe, 28.70. 3, Kaylin Noonan, Burlingame, 28.96.
400 meters-
1, Jones, Lebo, 65.74. 2, Brooke Lewis, Burlingame, 66.19. 3, Addy Scheve, Olpe, 66.94.
800 meters-
1, Isabella Tyson, Burlingame, 2:40.32. 2, Jennifer Graybeal, Burlingame, 2:47.26. 3, Lexi Giesken-Mears, Hartford, 2:47.32.
1600 meters-
1, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:21.35. 2, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 6:28.50. 3, Gracie Scheve, Olpe, 6:28.50.
3200 meters-
1, Hudson, Madison, 14:54.96. 2, Anna Hasenclever, Lebo, 15;55.23.
100-meter hurdles-
1, Abby Peek, Lebo, 18.04. 2, Anna Matthews, Waverly, 18.59. 3, G.Scheve, Olpe, 18.63.
300-meter hurdles-
1, Josie Romig, Waverly, 53.82. 2, Au.Peek, Lebo, 57.31.
4x100 meter relay-
1, Olpe (A.Scheve-Aubryn Garriott-Orear-Smith), 53.0. 2, Burlingame (Madison Hovestadt-Noonan-Tyson-Winters), 53.24. 3, Southern Coffee County (Josie Weers-Rylee Mattheis-Karley Ohl-Ross Snovelle), 56.19.
4x400 meter relay-
1, Burlingame (Willow Wyatt-Tyson-Noonan-Winters), 4:21.54. 2, Waverly (Matthews-Serenity Lockwood-Chloe Meehan-J.Romig), 4:39.14. 3, Lebo (Jones-Abigail Jones-Keaira Ferguson-Saige Hadley).
High jump-
1, Winters, Burlingame, 5-4. 2, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 5-2. 3, Jalynn Weakley, Madison, 5-0.
Pole vault-
1, Ab.Peek, Lebo, 8-6, 2, Au.Peek, Lebo, 8-0. 3, Hana Cole, Olpe, 7-0.
Long jump-
1, Ab.Peek, Lebo, 15-4. 2, Garriott, Olpe, 15-2 1/4. 3, Hovestadt, Burlingame, 14-9 3/4.
Triple jump-
1, Orear, Olpe, 31-3 1/2. 2, A.Scheve, Olpe, 31-2. 3, Lucie Celte, Madison, 29-8 1/2.
Shot put-
1, Jalea True, Southern Coffee County, 34-6 1/2. 2, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 34-0. 3, Brianna Sapp, Hartford, 33-7.
Discus throw-
1, Sapp, Hartford, 105-8. 2, Heather Sonsteng, Lebo, 104. 3, Emily Christiansen, Southern Coffee County, 95-4.
Javelin-
1, Jones, Lebo, 143-4 1/2. 2, Weers, Southern Coffee County, 117-7. 3, Bonnie Romig, Waverly, 114-6 1/2.
Team scores:
1, Lebo, 112. 2, Olpe, 106. 3, Burlingame, 95. 4, Madison, 49. 5, Hartford, 46. 6, Southern Coffey County 41. 7, Waverly, 38. 8, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 4.
Boys
100 meters-
1, Corey Reese, Lebo, 11.82. 2, Ethan Hall, Madison, 12.23. 3, Lane Darbro, Madison, 12.26.
200 meters-
1, Connor Kueser, Olpe, 25.15. 2, Damian Foster, Waverly, 25.21. 3, Dane Winters, Burlingame, 25.57.
400 meters-
1, Matt Heckman, Burlingame, 51.59. 2, Jed Cole, Olpe, 54.64. 3, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 55.26.
800 meters-
1, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:09.47. 2, Cole, Olpe, 2:20.36. 3, Kord Kiefer, Lebo, 2:20.36.
1600 meters-
1, Heins, Olpe, 5:07.89. 2, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 5:13.59. 3, Colin Whalen, Lebo, 5:13.64.
3200 meters-
1, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 11:10.90. 2, Cleveland, Hartford, 11:20.30. 3, Brantley Petersen, Waverly, 11:28.95.
110-meter hurdles-
1, Lane Bartley, Waverly, 16.01. 2, Darbro, Madison, 17.43. 3, Kueser, Olpe, 18.97.
300-meter hurdles-
1, Bartley, Waverly, 42.07. 2, Kueser, Olpe, 44.24. 3, Darbro, Madison, 44.57.
4x100 meter relay-
1, Burlingame (Winters-Roman Bayless-Colby Middleton-Heckman), 46.29. 2, Madison (Hayden Helm-Darbro-Cade Hurlburt-Hall), 48.25. 3, Marais des Cygnes Valley (Max Davis-Colten Woodsen-Wyatt Lingenfelter-Justin Brinkley), 53.20.
4x400 meter relay-
1, Burlingame (Winters-Bayless-Liam Vandruff-Heckman), 3:47.18. 2, Waverly (Ben Meehan-Brady Wallace-Foster-Bartley), 3:48.91. 3, Olpe (Cole-Kueser-Andon Temeyer-Heins), 3:50.10.
4x800 meter relay-
1, Olpe (Cole-Temeyer-Jesse Kuhlmann-Heins), 9:04.50. 2, Lebo (Whalen-Durst-Luke Davies-Kiefer), 9:10.30. 3, Madison (Paxton Watts-Gannon Pyle-Trace Dannels-Hurlburt). 10:57.40.
High jump-
1, Heckman, Burlingame, 6-10. 2, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-6.
Pole vault-
1, Kyle Reese, Lebo, 11-3. 2, C.Reese, Lebo, 11-0. 3, Pyle, Madison, 9-0.
Long jump-
1, Davis, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 18-1. 2, Lingenfelter, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 17-10 1/2. 3, Brandon Punches, Burlingame, 17-10 1/2.
Triple jump-
1, Bartley, Waverly, 38-8 1/2. 2, Davis, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 36-1 1/2. 3, Lingenfelter, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 35-9 3/4.
Shot put-
1, Casey Helm, Madison, 58-10 1/4. 2, Middleton, Burlingame, 44-8 1/4. 3, Drew Stutesman, Madison, 44-3 3/4.
Discus throw-
1, Helm, Madison, 195-11. 2, Tyler Stuck, Hartford, 147-10. 3, Stutesman, Madison, 134-3.
Javelin-
1, Jonas Konrade, Lebo, 148-11 1/2. 2, Tyler Lockwood, Burlingame, 145-4. 3, Meehan, Waverly, 145-2 1/4.
Team scores:
1, Madison, 114. 2, Lebo, 96. 3, Olpe, 87. 4, Burlingame, 81. 5, Waverly, 71. 6, Hartford, 37. 6, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 37. 8, Southern Coffey County, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.