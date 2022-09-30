A show of solidarity with victims of an alleged sexual assault at Emporia High School is planned for tonight’s Homecoming game against Manhattan.
Seresa Howe began selling shirts over the weekend with the message, “I stand with the victims.” The text is printed in bold black lettering. Howe said 91 shirts had been sold by her Monday deadline. A waiting list for more shirts was at 10 names by press time.
“We thought the shirts would be a good way to physically show support to the numerous victims of the battery [and] sexual assault that took place in the locker room amongst members of the football team,” Howe said in a text message. “While the victims have to endure having to continue to practice [and] play with the aggressors on the team, it is important they feel the community support.”
Howe said the victims have shown “strength and bravery” by reporting the assault.
“It’s important they know that what they have said matters, that they are valued and that their mental health is important,” she said. “We will do what we can to prevent future victims having to endure the same assault. We will wear our shirts and stand during the football game.”
