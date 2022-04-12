About 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney transplant. Jessie Wagoner is one of them.
“I say all the time that I’m not special,” she said. “I’m just waiting for a match.”
Wagoner, 41, is an Emporia native and former Emporia Gazette reporter who relocated to McPherson in 2019 to take a job with the McPherson News-Ledger. In March 2021, she was diagnosed with kidney failure.
“I have a couple different medical issues, but the one thing I’m struggling with right now is end-stage kidney failure,” she said. “I started on dialysis and got on the transplant list.”
Dialysis, it turns out, is a full-time job in and of itself.
Wagoner is currently doing peritoneal dialysis at home, using a line surgically placed in her stomach. She’s hooked up to a machine nine hours every night and for another few hours each day. The machine filters waste product from the blood and passes that filtered blood back into the body.
“I only have about a two-hour break each day where I don’t have dialysis fluid,” she said.
It’s a lot, but Wagoner insists it’s a privilege to live in a time where she can undergo a treatment to prolong her life.
“It’s hard on your body,” she said. “It’s just painful and all-consuming. It’s hard to breathe when you have fluid on and it’s hard to walk. And it makes it hard to work and do stuff with the kids.”
Wagoner is a single mom of two adopted children: 14-year-old Sylas and 4-year-old Selah. While many focus on how hard this journey is on Wagoner, she’s more concerned on the toll it has on her children.
“Sylas is 14, but I feel like in so many ways he’s so much older than that because of my situation,” Wagoner said. “The toll it takes on my kids is what is really hard for me. Not many kids have to plug their mom in every night — that’s what Sylas does. We joke about it, but he also knows there’s a very real chance that I could die. It’s a lot of pressure on him.”
Many nights, Sylas sleeps at the foot of his mother’s bed to make sure her dialysis machine is operating correctly.
“He wants to make sure he’s close by if I need him,” she said. “He’s empathetic and supportive, and those are all things you want for your kids, but I hate that he’s learning those traits through something that’s really scary.”
Wagoner’s health started going down hill when Selah was about six months old.
“Honestly, it’s been one thing after another and she’s only really known me as ‘sick mom,’” she said. “She’s kind of accepted that and she’s a great little cheerleader. She’s kind of obsessed with dialysis right now and thinks everyone should be on dialysis.”
Selah is so obsessed that the family made her a fake dialysis machine out of boxes. She tapes the machine to her stomach every night, just like her mother.
“It’s definitely impacting them,” Wagoner said. “I try to make it as fun and humorous as I can. It amazes me because she and Sylas both know so many medical terms and are so comfortable with medical things.”
Sylas is so attuned that Wagoner jokes that he could probably do a better job than her doctors at times.
“They just kind of go with the flow and make the best of it,” she added.
Financially, the family has struggled through Wagoner’s illness. She recently left her job with the McPherson News-Ledger due to her health.
“My health was getting worse and it was just too much to balance my dialysis needs with working full-time,” she said.
She has applied for disability assistance, but the application has not yet been approved.
Fundraisers
To help offset the costs, friends in Emporia and McPherson have organized two separate fundraisers.
From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, a silent auction and cardmaking shower will be held at the Pressroom, 101 W. Sixth Ave., Emporia.
“Jessie is one of the best people I know and I wanted to do something to help offset the burden for her,” said Ryann Brooks, organizer of the local event. “I thought it would be fun to have an event where people can come and write out messages of love and support for her, to show her how many of us are rooting for her.”
Brooks said she’s been blown away by the generosity of the community when it comes to the silent auction.
“Emporia never ceases to amazing me,” she said. “We have some seriously awesome items up for grabs on Thursday.”
Some of the items include a Kansas City Chiefs football signed by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, zoo passes for the Kansas City Zoo and Sedgwick County Zoo, local honey, gift certificates for local businesses and restaurants and more.
“The Messiah Lutheran Church donated several baskets full of goodies,” Brooks said. “Their men’s group donated a gift basket full of ammo. It’s incredible.”
A cornhole tournament is planned for noon Saturday, April 16, at the McPherson American Legion.
“At 5 p.m. there’s going to be a taco bar dinner and at 7 p.m., Sam Unruh, who’s a local musician, is going to perform,” Wagoner said. “Hopefully it’ll be a day for people to get together and have a good time.”
She said hearing about the support left her speechless.
“I’m really at a loss for words on how to adequately thank my friends and family and community for doing everything they can do,” she said. “I look forward to the day that I’m well enough that I can start doing things for others again and give them back.”
Those interested in learning about signing up for the donor registry can call the University of Kansas Hospital System at 913-588-1227 and ask to speak to the transplant team.
