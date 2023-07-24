Dorothy Elaine Olson was born June 7, 1938, in Strong City, Kansas. She was the daughter of Clarence and Eunice (Smith) Hudson. Dorothy grew up in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas and graduated from Chase County High School in 1956. She also lived in Garnett, Kansas for several years before moving to Emporia, Kansas where she lived until her passing at Presbyterian Manor on July 21, 2023, at the age of 85.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Jimmie B. Swift in 1956. They had two sons, Jimmie William and Jerry Lee Swift. He preceded her in death due to a car accident in 1960. Dorothy united in marriage to Willis G. Smith in 1961. They had two sons, Gary Wayne & Randall Eugene Smith. They later divorced. Dorothy then united in marriage to Herbert W Olson in 1968. He preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage in 2013.
Dorothy was a waitress through her high school years in the Cottonwood Falls and Strong City area. She worked in various positions in the area until August 10, 1975, she went to work for Interstate Brands (Dolly Madison). She retired in 2000 after 25 years of employment.
Dorothy loved her family. She was survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmie and Susan Swift of Emporia, KS, Jerry and Sheryl Swift of Emporia, KS, Gary and Dianne Smith of Bushong, KS, Randall and Kristina Smith of Lebo, KS, and Warren and Beth Olson of Neal, KS; sister, Mary Louise Hudson Garner of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Chad and Kelly Swift, Amie (Swift) and Sean Mangus, Nicole (Swift) Moree and Donnie McClellan, Christopher and Emily Swift, Jason Smith, Jennifer Smith, Justin Smith, Walker and Jordan Davies and Garrett Smith. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild on the way and many nieces and nephews all of whom were very special to her. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Darlene Hudson Gumfory and two grandsons, Eric Olson and Joseph Olson.
Family would like to invite you to join them at the graveside service on July 26, 2023, at 10 am at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery Patio, 2000 Prairie St, Emporia, KS. Following the service, the family will meet with friends and family at Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS. A memorial will be established with the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be sent in care of Charter Funerals.
