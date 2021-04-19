The Emporia State soccer team trailed for the first time this spring but was able to come from behind to post a 2-1 victory over Washburn and finish the spring regular season undefeated.
Washburn got on the board first when Emporia State was called for a foul in the goal box resulting in an indirect free kick. With 10 Hornets spread across the goal line, the Ichabods' Tera Lynch was able to find a crack and give Washburn a 1-0 lead 22:15 into the match.
Aislinn Hughes got the equalizer for the Hornets with just 2:03 left in the half off a corner kick by Joanie Westcoat as the teams went to the intermission tied at 1-1.
Mackenzie Dimarco got the game winner with 14:49 left when Hannah Woolery stepped in front of an Ichabod goal kick about 50 yards out. She was able to direct the ball to Dimarco who made a move on a defender and put the ball into the left side of the goal from about 20 yards out on the right side and give Emporia State a 2-1 lead.
With the win, the Hornets finished the spring regular season 9-0-0 and are the No. 1 seed in the Northwest Division of the MIAA Spring Season. They will play host to Central Oklahoma on Thursday, April 22 on the ESU Pitch.
