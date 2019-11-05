Fundraiser dance
VFW Post 1980 will host a fundraising dance 8 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Just Passin Through will perform. Admission is $10 per person.
Raffles and a 50/50 cash drawing will be held. The public is welcome, please plan to attend.
Soup-a-Palooza
This year’s Soup-a-Palooza fundraiser for the Emporia Farmer’s Market is 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. today at the Anderson Building features a variety of homemade soups and desserts. This year, the event will also showcase live music by Sapphire Son-Cory Anderson, and silent auction items. All proceeds from the event assist market operations and community outreach projects.
Dine-in bowl $4, take-home container $6, and desserts $2 each. Complimentary water, tea, and locally-roasted coffee will also be available. Sponsored by Capitol Federal Foundation and Frontier Farm Credit.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the site in Matfield Green. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Come out to help celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills.
Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Diabetes education support group
The purpose of a new Diabetes Education Support Group is to create a climate of support and education that will assist attendees’ efforts with their diabetes care or their friend or family member.
The meetings will be held quarterly, with the first taking place at 7 p.m. today at in the Newman Conference Center at Newman Regional Health (Enter Canopy C at north entrance off 12th Avenue.)
The speaker will be Wilma Malone speaking about holiday cooking. No RSVP necessary and the event is free to the public.
Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army has started to take appoints for Christmas assistance signup. Applications will be accepted now through Nov. 27 by appointment only.
All applicants will need to bring: a photo ID, case summary printout from DCF (legal documentation with child’s birth date must be provided if not in DCF printout) or proof of all household income for all adults living in the home (including most current paycheck stubs for one month, social security, etc.), proof of all persons living in the home, proof of age for children in the home, proof of Lyon County resident if not on ID.
Come prepared with the following information: Accurate sizes of child’s clothing, underclothes and shoes and specific gift suggestions. Families and seniors who qualify for Christmas assistance receive food for holiday meals and gifts for children 16 years and younger.
Community Thanksgiving
The 11th annual community Thanksgiving meal at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 28. The menu includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad, dressing, roll and dessert. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations can be made for groups. To-go boxes and deliveries are available. Rides are also available. For more information or to make reservations, call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111 and ask for Jane or Vicki.
Corky’s Cupboard Anniversary
The Emporia State University Associated Student Government will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Corky’s Cupboard at 12:15 p.m. today at the Center for Student Involvement in ESU’s Memorial Union.
This student-created and student-led food pantry fights food insecurity for ESU students. In its first five years, 961 clients have received 57,906 items.
