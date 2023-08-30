The cause of fire that engulfed a play structure in central Emporia is undetermined, the Emporia Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Around 11:08 a.m., Emporia Fire personnel were dispatched to 509 Wilson St. for a reported structure fire.
According to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley, when EFD arrived on the scene, they noted that a playhouse attached to the back of the home had caught fire. Fire personnel were able to quickly put out the fire in the playhouse, with no damage sustained to the house.
A reporter on the scene also confirmed that a power line to the house had fallen down, potentially causing the blaze, though at the time Conley said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
According to a written release, the fire on the play structure directly impacted the power line, causing it to disconnect from the home. Evergy responded quickly and was able to manage electric service at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.