A longtime advocate for local children will be taking on a new role in the coming weeks.
Dena Russell-Marino, who has worked at SOS CASA of the Flint Hills for 13 years in multiple capacities, will take on the role of area manager with Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sept. 8.
Russell-Marino said she was excited to breathe new life into a program that has been absent from the community for nearly two years.
“It’s something that the community has not had for the last about a year and a half, maybe two years,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to revitalize that program, bring back a needed service for kids in our community, and still be able to make an impact on children’s lives.”
Russell-Marino said her career in children’s advocacy began during her studies at Emporia State University. Initially looking into a career in accounting, she says she shifted gears after taking a course called “Marriage and Family” with Jan Borst.
“I was able to relate to my own childhood, my own life, and I had this ‘aha’ moment because I lived through a lot of that and I felt like I can help people also get through that as well,” she said. “So, I decided that I wanted to major in sociology.”
Still, she wasn’t sure exactly what she wanted to do. She briefly considered a career in schools, going so far as to set up a program at the school district that paired high school athletes with middle schoolers, but realized that wasn’t her ideal situation either. A position for an advocate coordinator opened up at SOS CASA of the Flint Hills and she took it.
“My job was to spread the word about CASA, a lot of community awareness,” she said. “I was tasked with recruiting volunteers, supervising volunteers, training volunteers, and screening them as well for eight years. Then I was promoted to director when Mickey Edwards left to become the State Director in 2015.”
In the past five years, Russell-Marino has overseen a number of big developments for the CASA program, including statewide training centered on human trafficking. Children in foster care are at a high risk for trafficking, she said.
“We wanted to be sure that all of those children are protected from trafficking and, at a minimum, they have adult of their life they can look for the warning signs of human trafficking and get them that support,” Russell-Marino said.
The CASA program has grown over the last five years, too, serving between 80 - 100 children each year. Additional staff were hired and more volunteers — which are always needed — were added to the program.
“Things that we look for in volunteers are, are they able to communicate effectively, are they able to think critically, are they able to put their thoughts to court reports?” she said. “Do they have in time in their life? We ask about 10 - 12 hours each month, and that’s the minimum.”
Most volunteers have a basic understanding of computers, but training is provided, too.
It’s a rewarding experience for many, she said, just as her time at SOS CASA has been.
Still, she’s looking forward to getting the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program rolling again. It’s a needed resource that the community has not had. CASA had been referring some of their children to Big Brothers Big Sisters for mentoring services and finding that those needs could not be met.
“We have always recognized the benefit of having a true one-to-one mentor relationship that Big Brothers Big Sisters offers in addition to advocacy work,” she said. “We were really looking for a partnership and then when we realized there was no leadership there, one of the staff from Big Brothers Big Sisters reached out and said, ‘What would you thin about coming over and leading the ship for awhile?’ And, it’s an opportunity for me to still be involved with children and it’s a needed service in our community and they need the right person in that role. I am excited to step in.”
She knows it will be a challenge stepping into a program that has not be running locally, building up fundraising and community support again. She’s hoping that once people start seeing a local presence again, the support will return.
“I’ve been a lifelong Emporian and I love our community, and I truly believe in power of investing in children, whether that is as a CASA volunteer and advocating for them through the court system, or being a mentor for children and just hanging out with them and having fun,” Russell-Marino said. “Showing kids what opportunities are out there and experiences and those kinds of things — I think there’s value in both of those things and I’m honored to have been a part of both of those aspects.”
Russell-Marino will be working from home for now as Big Brothers Big Sisters looks for a new office location. While her new contact information has not yet been set up, those interested in Big Brothers Big Sisters can call her at 620-757-3223.
And, those who wish to send her off from CASA can do so from 1 - 1:30 p.m. Thursday during a drive-by farewell party at the CASA office, 25 W. 5th Ave.
“I want to thank the community for trusting me to advocate on behalf of the community’s children all this time,” Russell-Marino said. “It has truly been a great experience and honor, and a blessing in my life. I am looking forward to continuing to improve our community and working to better the lives of children.”
