Lyon County saw its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in months with 21 new positives reported by public health officials Wednesday. This brings the number of active cases to 52 — the highest number of active COVID cases in the community since February.
The majority of the new positives represent unvaccinated individuals, according to Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern.
“It’s pretty evident that the majority of our transmission is occurring in our unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “I would really say that is what is driving the increase at this point. We do have a few cases where vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 — those people are called our breakthrough cases.”
As of Wednesday, the county has had eight breakthrough cases since vaccinations began being offered locally.
Six of the 52 active cases represent individuals who were fully vaccinated.
“The large majority of our infections right now are occurring in unvaccinated individuals,” Millbern emphasized. “The good news is that the individuals who are vaccinated, we’re finding that those cases, although they’re symptomatic, their symptoms are very mild. They are not requiring hospitalizations at this point.”
Infections are trending younger, too, since the 65 and older population jumped on board with vaccinations.
The county, along with most of the eastern half of the state, is seeing an increase in delta variant infections as well. Five of the recently diagnosed cases in the county were confirmed to be delta variant mutations. Millbern said public health is sending out samples to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for genomic sequencing to get the most accurate picture of infections in the county. Still, she said the current uptick in cases was due in part to the surge in the delta variant.
“Now is the time if you are one of the individuals that’s kind of been sitting on the fence on whether or not to get vaccinated,” Millbern said. “The more our case counts rise, the higher the risk becomes that you will contract the disease if you are unvaccinated. It’s very important right now for unvaccinated individuals to seek out the vaccine, which is widely available at this point.”
Millbern said there are also added benefits to being vaccinated; you don’t need to quarantine if you are exposed to a known positive as long as you are asymptomatic.
She encourages everyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated now. She also encourages anyone who is feeling ill to seek testing.
At the Flint Hills Community Health Center, all three approved vaccines are available. The vaccines are also available through Newman Regional Health, pharmacies and other health care providers.
There have been 4,341 cases reported since March 2020, including 4,203 recoveries and 86 deaths. One death is pending review at the KDHE.
Earlier in the week, the state health department reported a nearly 28% increase in confirmed cases of the delta variant, up 143 cases to 659. Confirming cases of COVID-19 variants requires genetic testing, and so far this month, labs have done it for 8.8% of the state’s positive COVID-19 tests.
(3) comments
No kidding? Maybe personal choices have consequences after all.
But I was just told 95% of unvaccinated people don't get covid... and this new variant is really about government control and not our health... I just don't know if I should drink the kool-aid or listen to he experts...
Speaking of Kool-Aid, National Kool-Aid day is the second Friday in August every year, and this year it will be on August 13th... the same day the my pillow guy is claiming Trump will be reinstated. Those silly conservatives must really love their kool-aid, lol.
Conservatives love COVID! In Kansas the vast majority of conservatives are farmers/ranchers/businessmen, they all got PPP loans (Paycheck Protection Program). They’re called loans but they basically all forgiven. Talk about a ‘cash’ cow. It’s public information. There’s a website listing the amounts and the recipients.
