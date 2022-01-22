Parents and Teachers Helping Students is gearing up for its upcoming fundraiser to support Chase County Elementary School.
A chili supper and dodgeball night is scheduled for 5:30 - 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the elementary school.
PATHS is the official parent/teacher organization for CCES. The group strives to “unite school, family and community in the ongoing academic process.”
“Through PATHS we give teachers money to spend in their classroom each year, and then we fund field day T-shirts,” said Heather Fink, who is helping organize the fundraiser. “We do ‘Cookies for Santa’ where we give the kids cookies for a party and help with conference meals for teachers.”
Fink said those wishing to support PATHS are welcome to come out to the chili supper. For a free will donation, you will get chili, chili cheese dogs or Frito chili pie, cinnamon twists and drinks.
Starting at 6 p.m., grades K-6 will start their dodgeball games.
Each student gets to play with one adult and a schedule will be sent home with students prior to the event.
Due to limited space and COVID-19 protocols, the games are limited to students and their families.
Also at 6 p.m., Kelly Glanville’s sixth grade class will auction off its pigs.
“They’ll do the pig auction and that money goes right back into the farm to purchase animals and pay the feed bills for next year,” Fink said.
She encourages the community to come out and support PATHS and help future activities.
“We really want to thank everyone for all their support,” she said. “It’s really a community effort and you know, there’s kind of six of us that are the ring leaders of the school that put it all together, but there are so many parents and people in the community that help us do it. We just appreciate everybody.”
CCES parents interested in joining the group can attend a monthly meeting from 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. The meetings are held at the elementary school. You can also find the group on Facebook @CCESPATHS.
