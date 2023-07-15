Joseph Edward Sweetman, 68, of Emporia, Kansas died July 7, 2023 at his home.
Joseph was born October 17, 1954 at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Paul Edward and Barbara Jean (Briggs) Sweetman. He had been retired for 5 years after working 30 years at Walmart. Joseph also worked for Didde Manufacturing, Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant and the Emporia Gazette. He was a past member of the Emporia Jaycee’s. Joseph enjoyed collecting model cars and die cast cars, and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
On August 16, 1989 Joseph married Joyce Hinrichs in Emporia. They later divorced. He is survived by his sons, Alexander Sweetman and wife Abbie of Emporia, Darwin Sweetman of Manhattan, Kansas, Andrew Hinrichs and wife Lisa of Emporia; brother, Robert Sweetman and wife Cathy of Emporia; sister, Linda Dawson and husband Jim of Emporia; grandchildren, Colton Hinrichs, Cadence Hinrichs, Averie Sweetman, baby girl Sweetman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
