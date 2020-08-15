“Ghosts of Harvard” By Francesca Serritella, Random House, 2020, $27
Back-to-school days are always a somewhat frantic time, more so in this year of pandemic. “Ghosts of Harvard” may be the perfect novel for this especially confusing year.
Author Francesca Serritella has created a story of hard-to-define genre. Is it a mystery? Is it a thriller? Is it a meditation on family grief? Is it a coming-of-age novel? Well, yes, it’s all of these. And then there are the ghosts.
Cadence (Cady) Archer is a new-minted Harvard freshman, enrolled in the Ivy League college. A bright young woman, Cady has a goal overriding her desire for education: She wants to understand the downward spiral that led her adored older brother, Eric, to commit suicide toward the end of his Harvard junior year.
Eric’s diagnosis of schizophrenia has caused havoc in the Archer family. His parents are separating. His widowed grandfather, newly remarried, is avoiding the family because of Eric’s erratic behavior. Friends have fallen away. Cady needs the new start that, perhaps, Harvard can provide.
Dealing with getting to know new roommates and adapting to a rigorous academic schedule would be tough for any freshman, but Cady has the added pressures of tracking down Eric’s friends and professors to learn what she can about her brother’s last year. And she has to find her way around the Harvard campus, learning about the whispering wall, where a person can position herself to hear whispers from another person far removed from her. But what to make of the words she hears: “It takes only an error to father a sin”?
Serritella treats readers to a tour of some of Harvard’s landmarks, so you may want to keep Google on standby for a look at the buildings she writes about. And you can check out the biographies of some of the characters – these would be the ghosts of the title, most of whom are based on real people from the university’s past. They speak to her, offering advice, seeking help. Is Cady’s experience psychotic of paranormal? We share her uncertainty.
Eric, a physics student, was working with one of his professors on a top-secret project that would surely secure him first place in a prestigious competition. Why did he quit the project – or was he fired? What was his true relationship with Mika, the beautiful professor? Mika seems to be helpful to Cady, introducing her to the world of three dimensions, increased to four by Einstein. Are there more? “It is,” Cady learns, “only logical to think that there are others.”
Just as “Ghosts of Harvard” is hard to categorize, its plot is also hard to predict. Serritella has sprinkled her novel with surprises and twists, including at least one that I’d consider one too many. But one is particularly heart-wrenching and another is as thought-provoking as it is delightful.
If Serritella’s name sounds familiar, it may be because she has co-written several books with mystery author Lisa Scottoline, who just happens to be her mother. Talent, apparently, runs in the family.
The author is online at francescaserritella.com. She’s also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.