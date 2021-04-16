The Emporia Gazette
Local school districts have been recognized for excelling in outcomes established around the Kansas Can vision for Education. The districts were recognized during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools received a bronze award for graduation and a commissioners award.
USD 251 North Lyon County received a bronze award for postsecondary success, a bronze award for graduation, a copper award for prepared for postsecondary a bronze award for civic engagement and a Commissioner’s Award.
Southern Lyon County USD 253 received a bronze award for postsecondary success, a gold award for graduation, a copper award for prepared for postsecondary, a copper award for social-emotional growth, a copper award for individual plan of study and a Commissioner’s Award.
Chase County USD 284 received a silver award for postsecondary success, a gold award for graduation and a Commissioner’s Award.
USD 386 Madison-Virgil received a bronze award in postsecondary success, a gold award in graduation, a copper award in prepared for postsecondary and a Commissioner’s Award with Honors.
Lebo-Waverly USD 243 received a bronze award for postsecondary success, a gold award for graduation, a copper award for prepared for postsecondary and a Commissioner’s Award.
The vision for education in Kansas — “Kansas leads the world in the success of each student” — was announced in 2015 by the State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education. That announcement was followed shortly by a new accreditation model, Kansas Education Systems Accreditation, which accredits at the system level to create systemic change among school buildings in a district.
The Star Recognition Program is designed to support the KESA process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify where they want to focus their improvement efforts.
The program recognizes district success in the outcome measures Kansans said they value. These outcomes, categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures, are serving as a roadmap to help Kansas reach its educational vision.
Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the qualitative measures of social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plan of study and civic engagement.
They can also receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in these quantitative measured areas of academically prepared for postsecondary, high school graduation and postsecondary success.
