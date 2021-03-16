The All-Lyon County League teams were announced as voted on by the league’s coaches to honor those players who made noteworthy contributions to their teams this season. Several area schools were represented.

Boys First Team

Jordan Barnard, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)

Devan McEwen, senior -- Lebo (Unanimous selection)

Trever Quaney, junior -- Burlingame (Unanimous selection)

Chase Harrison, senior -- Madison

Lance Noonan, junior -- Burlingame

Boys Second Team

Ryan Wolgram, senior -- Madison

Damian Foster, junior -- Waverly

Derek Hoelting, junior -- Olpe

Damon Redeker, junior -- Olpe

Drew Stutesman, junior -- Madison

Boys Honorable Mention

Andrew Bailey, senior -- Lebo

Nathan Borntreger, senior -- Southern Coffey County

Kelton Buettner, senior -- Madison

Landon Grimmett, sophomore -- Lebo

Ali Smith, sophomore -- Hartford

Girls First Team

Marley Heins, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)

Macy Smith, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)

Maya Bishop, senior -- Olpe

Sara McWilliams, senior -- Waverly

Daelyn Winters, junior -- Burlingame

Girls Second Team

Macy Fairchild, senior -- Waverly

Hattie Fisher, senior -- Olpe

Emmy Punches, senior -- Burlingame

Abby Peek, junior -- Lebo

Brooklyn Jones, sophomore -- Lebo

Yolaine Luthi, sophomore -- Madison

Kaylin Noonan, freshman -- Burlingame

Audrey Peek, freshman -- Lebo

Girls Honorable Mention

Kiernan Breshears, junior -- Hartford

Josie Weers, sophomore -- Southern Coffey County

