The All-Lyon County League teams were announced as voted on by the league’s coaches to honor those players who made noteworthy contributions to their teams this season. Several area schools were represented.
Boys First Team
Jordan Barnard, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)
Devan McEwen, senior -- Lebo (Unanimous selection)
Trever Quaney, junior -- Burlingame (Unanimous selection)
Chase Harrison, senior -- Madison
Lance Noonan, junior -- Burlingame
Boys Second Team
Ryan Wolgram, senior -- Madison
Damian Foster, junior -- Waverly
Derek Hoelting, junior -- Olpe
Damon Redeker, junior -- Olpe
Drew Stutesman, junior -- Madison
Boys Honorable Mention
Andrew Bailey, senior -- Lebo
Nathan Borntreger, senior -- Southern Coffey County
Kelton Buettner, senior -- Madison
Landon Grimmett, sophomore -- Lebo
Ali Smith, sophomore -- Hartford
Girls First Team
Marley Heins, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)
Macy Smith, senior -- Olpe (Unanimous selection)
Maya Bishop, senior -- Olpe
Sara McWilliams, senior -- Waverly
Daelyn Winters, junior -- Burlingame
Girls Second Team
Macy Fairchild, senior -- Waverly
Hattie Fisher, senior -- Olpe
Emmy Punches, senior -- Burlingame
Abby Peek, junior -- Lebo
Brooklyn Jones, sophomore -- Lebo
Yolaine Luthi, sophomore -- Madison
Kaylin Noonan, freshman -- Burlingame
Audrey Peek, freshman -- Lebo
Girls Honorable Mention
Kiernan Breshears, junior -- Hartford
Josie Weers, sophomore -- Southern Coffey County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.