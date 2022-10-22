The Emporia Gazette
How many U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas died during World War II? Nobody knows. Surprisingly, there is no accurate, official list of all the state citizens who died while serving in the military during WWII.
This is about to change.
Doug Rupe, a volunteer for the WWII remembrance Stories Behind the Stars non-profit initiative, is undertaking a mission that no one has ever done before; identify each of the Kansas servicemen and women who died during WWII, and finding volunteers to write a short story about them.
“Like many others of my age, my dad served during WWII in Europe,” Rupe said. “I was fortunate to travel with him to DC to see the WWII memorial as part of the Honor Flight program. I have chosen to participate in this wonderful project to honor his service and those of many other Kansans that served, many of whom did not return home.”
It is estimated that nearly 421,000 men and women from across the country fell during WWII. Rupe estimates that the total number of Kansas WWII fallen is at least 5,500. He began with the honor roll of WWII dead compiled by the Army and Navy after the war. The list is more than 75 years old, is incomplete, and is sometimes inaccurate. It is an ambitious but worthy project, and his goal is to have a story written about each of those heroes.
“Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recogition,” he said.
Stories Behind the Stars volunteers are actively writing about these fallen heroes, of which about 500 Kansas stories have been completed so far. Stories are saved to a military web site, www.Fold3.com, which features collections of original military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served in the military. Those stories can be easily accessed using a free smartphone app to read online, at any gravesite or memorial.
Volunteers come from all ages and backgrounds. While some volunteers are seasoned researchers with decades of experience, most are not. Stories Behind the Stars provides training and free access to research sites like Ancestry.com and Newspapers.com.
“Basically, if you can write an obituary, you can research and write one of these stories in as little as a couple of hours,” said project founder Doug Milne of Louisville, Ky. “Be forewarned. This is a very addictive and enriching experience. Quite a few individuals have already written hundreds of stories.
Those interested in learning more or becoming involved with the project should visit www.storiesbehindthestars.org.
