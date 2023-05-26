A McPherson man was declared deceased following a one-person bicycle accident Friday.
According to Deputy Chuck Moore, Lyon County EMS, District 5 First Responders, and Lyon County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Road U for a bicycle accident involving one rider.
Eight-two years-old Michael Welch of McPherson was unresponsive when units arrived and CPR was started. He was declared deceased at the scene, though no cause has been released.
