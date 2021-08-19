The Emporia State soccer team was selected to finish second in the MIAA by the league’s coaches.
The Hornets received three first-place votes in the MIAA Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll after they went 9-1-0 during their abbreviated spring season this year. It is their highest preseason selection in school history.
Everyone who played for Emporia State this spring will be back in the fall, including all-MIAA picks MacKenzie Dimarco and Ashlyn Lakin and All-MIAA Tournament honorees Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Huges.
Central Oklahoma -- which handed the Hornets their only loss of the spring -- was picked first in the league with eight first-place votes. Central Missouri received one first-place vote and landed in third place behind Emporia State.
The Hornets will kick off their 2021 campaign at Rockhurst in St. Joseph, Mo., at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
2021 MIAA Soccer Coaches Poll
1. Central Oklahoma (8) - 116 points
2. Emporia State (3) - 110 points
3. Central Missouri (1) - 104 points
4. Northeastern State - 88 points
5. Fort Hays State - 80 points
6. Missouri Western - 72 points
7. Northwest Missouri - 59 points
8. Rogers State - 49 points
9. Washburn - 39 points
10. Missouri Southern - 32 points
11. Newman - 31 points
12. Nebraska Kearney - 12 points
Note: Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
