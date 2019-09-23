TOPEKA — The Emporia High girls golf team hit a 399 collectively on Monday afternoon, picking up a sixth place finish at the Topeka West Invitational at the Western Hills Golf Club.
“The girls made a nice improvement from our last performance,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “They were able to focus a little more on some specific things in practice and it really paid dividends on the course today.”
Freshman Avary Eckert led the Spartans with a 98, while Olivia Eckert and senior Drue Davis both shot a 99.
“(All three broke) 100 for the first time this year which will give them a nice shot of confidence moving forward,” Coach Eckert said. “Each had a really solid groups of holes, but then would let a few shots slip away. Overall, they should be very happy with their performance today and will hopefully keep building on (those) rounds.”
Veronica Blankley was fourth for EHS with a 103, good for 26th.
“Veronica really made huge strides today as she knocked off nearly 30 shots from her previous 18-hole round,” Eckert said. “She had a really positive attitude and fought hard all day and hopefully this will be just the beginning of what we can expect to see from her.”
The EHS will compete in a nine-hole round on Thursday in El Dorado.
EHS Volleyball drops pair at Mill Valley
The Emporia High volleyball team dropped both ends of its triangular at Mill Valley on Monday evening.
Against the Jaguars, the Spartans struggled, falling by margins of 25-11 and 25-12.
E-High found more success while playing Tonganoxie. The Chieftains won the first set, 25-22, before the Spartans took the next by the same score. In the deciding third, it was Tongie that claimed a 25-18 victory.
Payten Redeker led EHS with 13 kills on the night, while Gracie Gilpin saved 16 digs. Macey Adams and Grace Xu combined for 36 assists.
Emporia will play at Wichita North on Thursday.
