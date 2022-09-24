Becky Jaggard Smith has been a woman of business and a leader for Emporia. Here is a list of Becky’s contributions.
Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe
Town Crier Bookstore
Veterans banners
Great American Market
William Allen White Community Partnership
Main Street
Emporia City Commission
Mayor of Emporia
Emporia Public Library board
This is a list of her community dedication. Emporia is losing one of its leaders. There is going to be a big empty hole, folks.
Becky is closing the beautiful Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe, after seven years. Before that she managed the Town Crier for 27 years.
Becky is one of Emporia’s most successful women in business. Her dedication to community is almost unmatched. She is a wonderful, dynamic role model for the women of Emporia, and my favorite niece.
Debby Brooks,
Emporia
