Becky Jaggard Smith has been a woman of business and a leader for Emporia. Here is a list of Becky’s contributions.

Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe

Town Crier Bookstore

Veterans banners

Great American Market

William Allen White Community Partnership

Main Street

Emporia City Commission

Mayor of Emporia

Emporia Public Library board

This is a list of her community dedication. Emporia is losing one of its leaders. There is going to be a big empty hole, folks.

Becky is closing the beautiful Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe, after seven years. Before that she managed the Town Crier for 27 years.

Becky is one of Emporia’s most successful women in business. Her dedication to community is almost unmatched. She is a wonderful, dynamic role model for the women of Emporia, and my favorite niece.

Debby Brooks,

Emporia

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.